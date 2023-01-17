Alleged St Catherine sexual predator charged
Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) have charged a 32-year-old St Catherine man in relation to a series of sexual assaults on a minor.
He is Kemar Coleman who was on Monday charged with six counts of rape, grievous sexual assault, buggery and sexual touching of a child.
The police report that on several occasions Coleman allegedly performed sexual acts on a 12-year-old girl while she was at her home.
A report was made to the police, an investigation was launched, and Coleman was arrested.
He was subsequently charged on Monday, January 16, following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney
His court date has not been finalised.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.