Body found with throat slashed in Spanish Town

The Spanish Town police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found with the throat slashed along Salt Pond Road in St Catherine.

The deceased has been identified as Isaiah Atkinson, believed to be in his early fifties.

The body had multiple chop wounds.

His brother, Winston Parkes, told The Gleaner that after not hearing from Atkinson last night, he went in search of him this morning and came upon the gruesome sight.

"Him handicap. Mi sey mi feel it to mi bone, you would cry shame a the person who do this. Mi brother lively, him no trouble nobody," he added.

As news circulated about the gruesome discovery, residents lit the home of a man they believe to be the perpetrator.

The suspect, who was not in the house at the time it was lit, was later held by police.

- Rasbert Turner and Ruddy Mathison

