Businessman Lakasingh hailed for contribution to nation

A man who was equally at ease socialising with dignitaries as he was enjoying roadside fares of roast yam and salt fish or consuming hot, hard dough bread, Seragh Orlando Lakasingh enjoyed life to the fullest.

The late businessman was eulogised on Monday as a giant of a man, who stamped his class on cultural and community development in Jamaica.

Friends and relatives smiled and nodded in agreement as tributes were delivered during a thanksgiving service for Lakasingh’s life at the Andrews Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church in St Andrew.

The driving force behind the formation of the National Council for Indian Culture in Jamaica in 1998, Lakasingh was remembered as an excellent organiser, who was vibrant and energetic in his undertakings.

Justice (Ret’d) Mahadev Dukharan recalled that Lakasingh was present at all functions put on by the council and was always present at its monthly meetings, as he noted the ease with which Lakasingh got things done.

Lakasingh, who worked with Grace Agricultural & Industrial Company Limited (GAICO), now AgroGrace, before venturing into his own businesses, was also remembered for treating staff as family.

Born in St Thomas on March 21, 1941, the businessman died on December 14, 2022.

He was married to Effie for 55 years.

Lakasingh was a close friend of former Prime Minister Sir Alexander Bustamante and Lady Bustamente and served as chairman of the Bustamante Museum.

Reading a tribute on behalf of Culture Minister Olivia Grange, Devon Spence noted that Lakasingh served with distinction as a member of the board of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission and made a sterling contribution to the nation, especially in preserving Bustamante’s legacy.

Former Prime Minister P.J. Patterson recalled that Lakasingh was industrious and patriotic, contributing his time and relentless energy to creating a model family and working assiduously in the mission to build a better Jamaica.

Peter McIntosh, his friend since 1966, recalled the many hours they spent on the road, travelling to rural communities to sell fertiliser while working at (GAICO).

He also recalled Lakasingh’s genteel way of dealing with people, adding that he never heard him once speak ill of anyone.

