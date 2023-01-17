Growth & Jobs | Mutual funds ‘ideal for wealth creation’ - JN Fund adviser

As investors seek to create wealth in 2023, one financial adviser is urging persons to explore mutual funds as an option.

“Mutual funds are deemed as some of the most ideal investments tools for wealth creation, with features such as dividend reinvestment, asset diversification, and its dollar-cost averaging effect. Mutual funds will continue to be a better pick for investors,” said Jason Adams, assistant vice-president of sales and client services at JN Fund Managers, a member company of The Jamaica National Group.

Mutual funds are pooled investments that allow investors to experience a more diversified approach to yielding greater returns on their money. They are professionally managed investments that are recommended globally due to the nature of the product.

Adams says this investment option is tailored to suit just about any type of investor.

“Mutual funds give you the option of investing in various asset classes, such as stocks and bonds, among other investments. This flexibility in mutual fund investment means security and diversification as a vehicle for wealth creation. Despite the risk appetite of an individual, there is a JN Mutual Fund to match any risk profile,” he explained.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said that among the advantages of having a mutual fund investment, as opposed to stocks or other investment instruments, is that mutual funds are professionally managed, and as such are hassle-free for the average investor.

He noted that other benefits include diversification of the investment and a higher security level guaranteed through pooled fund investments, thus lowering the market risk.

“Mutual funds offer economies of scale, which means reduced transaction costs for investors. They are less volatile in comparison to buying stocks or bond directly,” he added.

Adams said persons may invest in mutual funds by contacting their broker/ investment company or establishing a mutual fund investment account.

He pointed out that the JN Mutual Funds attract the lowest fees among all collective investment schemes in Jamaica, including zero front-end loads. Lower fees provide investors with better returns, other things being equal.