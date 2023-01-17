Growth & Jobs | Rise in NCDs could negatively impact productivity – JN Life

Hugh Reid, general manager of JN Life Insurance, is urging Jamaicans to change aspects of their lifestyle that could put them at risk for non-communicable diseases, and affect their productivity level and overall quality of life.He cited a report from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) that Jamaica could lose an estimated $47 billion in workforce productivity over the next 15 years unless more is done to reduce the negative impact of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on the economy.

“Over the years, the number of persons with NCDs has been increasing. This means that the economic impact on the country could be devastating because of the number of hours that will be lost [due to] to people missing work to treat various illnesses associated with NCDs,” Reid said.

NCDs are not transmitted from person to person via direct or indirect contact. They are, however, heavily influenced by lifestyle choices. The World Health Organization identifies the main types of NCD as cardiovascular diseases (such as heart attacks and stroke), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes.

NCDs share several common, modifiable risk factors – tobacco use, harmful alcohol abuse, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet.

Reid referenced the health minister’s summary of the costs for treatment of some conditions.“Last year in the House of Representatives, the minister of health and wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, outlined during his Budget presentation that it cost the National Health Fund (NHF) more than $1.2 billion to treat hypertension, up from $940 million in 2015. It also cost the NHF $1.4 billion to treat diabetes. which was 59 per cent more than 2015-16. What this means is that in the upcoming years, the sustainability of the NHF will be called into question as more Jamaicans are diagnosed with these illnesses,” he suggested.AFFORDABLE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS

The insurance industry has also felt the impact of NCDs, Reid said.

“In 2021, for instance, there was a 50 per cent increase in payout by insurance companies for persons diagnosed with critical illnesses over 2019. Many of the illnesses that qualify for critical illness coverage have their origins in lifestyle diseases. Therefore, it is important that more persons take care of their health, because this could affect the premiums for coverage in the industry as well,” he stated.

He added that this would also have repercussions for the economic survival of families.“The impact of NCDs can wipe out life savings. It is even more telling when you realise that one in three Jamaicans is hypertensive, one in eight is diabetic, and one-third of the population will be diagnosed with a chronic illness,” he said.

“This unfortunate reality strengthens the need for us to ensure that there are affordable insurance solutions, so that persons can prepare for some of these events without eroding the economic gains they’ve made. There is an urgent need for Jamaicans to invest in critical illness insurance plans to assist with mitigating the huge costs associated with treating chronic diseases.”

Reid is urging persons to take steps to limit their risk factors and so prevent NCDs.

“Prevention, based on the NCD and lifestyle epidemic, is always our best route. It is cheaper than the cure. Therefore, the message for 2023 is to encourage more Jamaicans to focus on their health,” he added.