Illegal gun recovered in St Catherine
Published:Tuesday | January 17, 2023 | 9:06 PM
Cops assigned to the St Catherine North police division today seized a firearm and six rounds of ammunition during an operation along the Sligoville main road.
The police report that about 4 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched.
According to the police, a Taurus nine-millimetre pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
Investigations continue.
