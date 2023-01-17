Illegal gun recovered in St Catherine

Cops assigned to the St Catherine North police division today seized a firearm and six rounds of ammunition during an operation along the Sligoville main road.

The police report that about 4 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched.

According to the police, a Taurus nine-millimetre pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.