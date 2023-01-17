Tue | Jan 17, 2023

Illegal gun recovered in St Catherine

Published:Tuesday | January 17, 2023 | 9:06 PM
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Cops assigned to the St Catherine North police division today seized a firearm and six rounds of ammunition during an operation along the Sligoville main road.

The police report that about 4 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched.

According to the police, a Taurus nine-millimetre pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

Investigations continue.

