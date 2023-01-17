Immigration Corner | Factors to consider when applying for a study permit to Canada

Dear Ms Powell,

I saw your column in The Gleaner and I am hoping you can assist me with answering a few questions. I am seeking to apply for a two-year programme at a DLI. However, after reading the necessary requirements I have a few questions, listed below:

1) Can I bring my husband and his mother with me? What would be the cost of living for everyone that I would need to show at the embassy?

2) If it is ‘yes’ to the above, will my husband and his mother be able to stay with me after I have finished my studies, for how long, and can I apply for permanent residence for them?

3) We have two vehicles as assets, can we use the valuation of said vehicles as proof of funds, in addition to our bank statement?

Thank you very much for your time. I look forward to your reply.

NG

Dear NG,

Canada is known as a country that promotes family unification. However, there are specific programmes and rules that you need to take into consideration when applying for a study permit, or even permanent residence.

APPLICATION FOR STUDY PERMIT

Although this was not part of your question, I must point out that when you apply for a study permit, you will need to show that you have a stronger connection to your home country than Canada, and that there are sufficient ties to your home country that will motivate you to return on the completion of your studies.

When applying for a study permit, you may add your immediate family to the application. If you have children, you may apply for a study permit for them and apply for a work permit for your husband. You should discuss with an immigration lawyer about whether adding your husband to your application would be a good idea, based on factors such as resources and family ties to your home country.

Your mother-in-law is not considered to be an immediate family that can be added on a study or work permit to Canada, but there are options for her after you become a permanent resident.

HOW MUCH MONEY?

There is a simple formula that you can use to determine how much money you should have in your bank account before applying for a study permit. You must show that you can afford to study in Canada without becoming bankrupt. Therefore, you must clearly demonstrate that you have enough money for your tuition, books, living expenses and incidentals for the entire duration of your studies.

The amount of your living expenses will be based on the location of your school. If your school has accommodations on campus, the school usually outlines the estimated cost for tuition and expenses, and you should use this as a guide. If you are living off campus, you will need to find out the estimated cost of renting an apartment/room, plus transportation cost.

For single person who plans to live off-campus, you can expect to have monthly expenses for a furnished accommodation for approximately CDN$800-CDN$1,500; food – CDN$300-400; transportation/bus pass – CDN$160. So, living expenses could be an average of CDN$1,260-CDN$2,060 per month. If your husband will be with you, then you should estimate a minimum of CDN$2,500.

So, if tuition is CDN$10,000 and basic living expenses for one person is CDN$15,120, it simply means that for two years, you should have a bank statement showing a minimum of CDN$25,120 x 2 = CDN$50, 240. Plus, approximately CDN$5,000 per year for incidentals such as clothing, entertainment, medication, and so on.

You are required to show, at the bare minimum, that you have the full amount for the first year and have a clear explanation of source of funds for the second year. You cannot say that you will be able to work part-time and save that amount or that you could get a scholarship. This is speculative. Plus, it will take some time for you to adjust to being in Canada and attending school, and the priority is not to work at the expense of completing your programme.

You mentioned owning two vehicles. That is good. However, vehicles are depreciating assets and prices are subjective. Will you find a buyer in time to realise those funds? What if you have an accident? You cannot tell the visa officer that you will sell the vehicles if you get the visa.

A visa officer will need proof of liquid funds in your bank account that shows that you will be ready to undertake your studies and have all the required resources to do so. Furthermore, there are additional factors to consider when applying for a study permit. You may review previous articles via The Gleaner archives, or via my blog.

PERMANENT RESIDENCE

Canada has various pathways for you and your family members to live permanently in Canada. I recommend that you consult directly with an immigration lawyer to establish a plan based on your background and resources.

Most permanent residence applications will allow you to include your dependents or immediate family members. This would be your spouse or common-law partner, your dependent children, your spouse’s dependent children, and even a dependent child of a dependent child.

You will not be allowed to add your parents, grandparents, siblings, uncles or aunts, nieces or nephews, or similar relatives of your spouse. However, once you become a permanent resident or citizen, there may be options for you to sponsor them. For parents, there are the options of applying for Super-visa, or sponsorship under the parents and grandparents programme.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public in Canada. Send your questions or comments to info@deidepowell.com.