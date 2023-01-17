Protestors call for CPFSA head's resignation

A group of protestors, dressed in black, is currently outside the office of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) on Duke Street in Kingston, demanding the resignation of the agency's head.

They say Rosalee Gage-Grey should demit office and allow for a thorough investigation to take place on the heels of the damning report by the Office of the Children's Advocate (OCA) on the CPFSA's relationship with founder of the US-based charity, Embracing Orphans, Carl Robanske.

Robanske was flagged in the United States over inappropriate sexual contact with a child and had his teaching licence suspended.

The OCA report accused Gage-Grey of a “gross breach” of care for engaging Robanske through the agency tasked with caring for and protecting the nation's children.

The placard-bearing protestors drew the attention of passers-by with chants of “Rosalee must go!” and “Rosalee where are you?”.

The police were called to the scene and kept a watchful eye as things threatened to get disorderly as the protestors sought audience with the CPFSA head.

Education Minister Fayval Williams last week Tuesday in Parliament urged Gage-Grey to step aside while Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Maureen Dwyer and the Public Service Commission scrutinise her leadership of the agency.

The CEO, however, has held her ground and is still reporting for duty.

-Andre Williams

