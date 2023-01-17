St Catherine woman charged for killing child’s father further remanded
Shakera Brailsford, who is charged with the stabbing death of her child's father during a dispute, was today further remanded when she appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court.
Parish judge Nathalie Creary-Dixon told her attorney that she would not entertain a bail application at this time as the court was awaiting further information regarding the accused.
Brailsford, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Sashagay Shaw, was ordered to return to court on February 17 when the case will again be mentioned.
The 27-year-old woman is charged with the murder of 35-year-old Tarchus Honigan, a construction worker of Corlettes Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.
Allegations before the court are that about 5:50 a.m. on December 14, 2022, Honigan and Brailsford were at home when an argument developed.
The dispute reportedly became physical during which Honigan was stabbed with a ratchet knife.
He died from his injuries.
The woman later turned herself in to the Spanish Town police and she was arrested.
She was subsequently charged.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.