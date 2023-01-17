St Catherine woman charged for killing child’s father further remanded

Shakera Brailsford, who is charged with the stabbing death of her child's father during a dispute, was today further remanded when she appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court.

Parish judge Nathalie Creary-Dixon told her attorney that she would not entertain a bail application at this time as the court was awaiting further information regarding the accused.

Brailsford, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Sashagay Shaw, was ordered to return to court on February 17 when the case will again be mentioned.

The 27-year-old woman is charged with the murder of 35-year-old Tarchus Honigan, a construction worker of Corlettes Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Allegations before the court are that about 5:50 a.m. on December 14, 2022, Honigan and Brailsford were at home when an argument developed.

The dispute reportedly became physical during which Honigan was stabbed with a ratchet knife.

He died from his injuries.

The woman later turned herself in to the Spanish Town police and she was arrested.

She was subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

