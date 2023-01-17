Two-vehicle collision in Manchester

Passengers escaped serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of May Day Road and Manchester Road in Manchester this afternoon.

One of the cars overturned due to the impact of the crash.

It is reported that some time after midday a Suzuki motor car, which was travelling from the direction of Mandeville along Manchester Road, was hit by a Toyota Wish motor car that exited May Day Road.

"I was coming on a normal speed and by the time I reached at the intersection, I see the car coming and me a blow the horn. Luckily, no one was coming down and I had to take the bush on the other side and him still come lick me," the driver of the Suzuki told The Gleaner.

He and two passengers in his car, which overturned, escaped serious injuries.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"I couldn't panic. All I had to do was hold the steering in position to control the wheels so the car wouldn't continue to flip," he said.

The driver of the Toyota also escaped unharmed.

- Tamara Bailey

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.