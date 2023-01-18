60-y-o man charged for Salt Pond Road murder

The police have charged a man in relation to the discovery of a body along Salt Pond Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Tuesday.

Charged with murder is 60-year-old Alexander Page.

It is reported that about 7 a.m. residents stumbled upon the body of Isaiah Atkinson, which had stab wounds.

The police were called to the scene.

While the matter was being investigated upset residents, who accused Page of being involved in the incident, set his premises on fire.

He was taken into custody by the police and was later charged that same day.

Page is booked to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on January 24.

- Rasbert Turner

