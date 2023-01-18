Cuba-Jamaica Eye Programme set to resume this year

Approximately 12,000 Jamaicans awaiting medical procedures under the Cuba-Jamaica Eye Programme will commence receiving treatment when the engagement resumes, following a three-year hiatus.

The programme, which is set to restart during the first quarter of this year, was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 6,000 persons had visited clinics where the programme was being administered, prior to its suspension.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton made the disclosure on Friday, during a tour of the ophthalmological centre at St Joseph’s Hospital in Kingston, where the programme will be administered.

He said that of the 12,000 patients on the waiting list, the majority are for cataract and diabetic retinopathy treatments, while a limited number of persons are awaiting surgeries for pterygium and other conditions.

“The anticipation is that we will move quickly to try and clear up [the] significant backlog. The anticipation is to do 100 cases or so per week … . I am told, 20 cases a day,” Tufton further indicated.

The 19-member Cuban medical team for the programme comprises ophthalmologists and optometrists, about seven of whom will be working in the operating theatre, and 12 inside the clinic.

Tufton pointed out that the contingent for screening has been strengthened with the inclusion of optometrists.

Meanwhile, all equipment utilised up to the point when the programme was halted are deemed to be operational, based on an assessment conducted by the team.

It was determined, however, that restocking of medication will be required to kick-start the programme’s resumption.

“The Government will partner closely with the authorities around the material that is required to support the surgeries and the other procedures,” the minister further pointed out.

In 2019, more than 1,500 surgeries were conducted to treat cataracts, 304 for pterygium, with 905 laser surgeries for diabetic retinopathy.

Tufton assured Jamaicans waiting or looking to access treatment under the programme that “help is coming; the partnership will be stronger and, therefore, more procedures will be done”.