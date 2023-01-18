Former police commissioner Lucius Thomas has died

Former commissioner of police Lucius Thomas has died.

He was 73 year old.

Thomas served the Jamaica Constabulary Force for 38 years.

His stint as Jamaica's top cop lasted just over two years following his appointment in 2005.

In a Twitter post, the JCF said it was "saddened" to learn of Thomas' death.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Novelette Grant, former deputy commissioner of police, said she was also saddened by the news and described him as a pleasant human being.

“He will be sadly missed. I knew him from when we were both in area three together. He was in special branch and I was a regular detective. We have had a very good working relationship and a cordial colleague relationship,” Grant told The Gleaner.

Grant said Thomas was always ready with a smile and had encouraging words.

“He really cared for the colleagues he had in the JCF, regardless of the level that they were at,” Grant said.

Thomas received National Honours - Medal of Honour for Meritorious Service and Commander of the Order of Distinction (Commander Class).

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.