Knox principal says measures in place for business continuity amid fraud

Principal of Knox Community College in Spalding, Clarendon Dr Davia Ramgeet says contingency measures have been put in place to ensure business continuity at the institution amid the uncovering of a fraud.

Ramgeet did not disclose how much has been fleeced, noting the matter is now under full investigation by the relevant authorities.

However, sources have confirmed to The Gleaner that the missing funds total more than $60 million.

READ: Authorities probing multimillion-dollar fraud at Knox Community College

In a media release, Ramgeet stated that the college recently discovered certain irregularities involving the falsification of a number of cheques issued by the institution.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The discovery, she said, was prompted by a recent call from the institution's bankers seeking to verify three cheques presented to them on the day; three cheques with numbers coinciding with ones issued by the college but apparently altered to reflect greater amounts.

Subsequent internal checks revealed that other cheque items had in fact been paid previously, said Ramgeet.

She said the matter has been reported to the college's board, its auditors, the police, the Ministry of Education and Youth, the General Secretary of the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and the National Commercial Bank (NCB).

She said several staff members in the accounts department have been placed on administrative leave.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.