Teenager charged for baby snatching to return to court January 25

The teenager who is charged with the abduction of a three-month-old baby has been remanded to a place of safety until January 25, when she is set to return to court.

When the 15 year old appeared in the St Catherine Children's Court on Wednesday, the court was told that the case file is incomplete.

Her name is being withheld as she is a minor.

The teenager's arrest and charge arose from an incident in Horizon Park in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on January 11 when the infant, Roshane Malik Hall, was stolen from his mother.

A report was made and the police held the teenager in Cambridge district, St James.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

When questioned, the accused reportedly told the police that she had recently given birth to the child while in St Catherine and had just returned home.

The Cambridge police have labelled the suspect as a troubled teen, who frequently runs away from her own home, and ended up in the parish of St Catherine, where she was living at one point.

She reportedly befriended the 18-year-old mother of the infant on the social media platform TikTok.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.