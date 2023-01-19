Attorney Maurice McCurdy's bail extended

St James-based attorney Maurice McCurdy's bail was extended when he appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court Thursday morning to answer to fraud charges.

McCurdy was also ordered to surrender his travel documents.

He was charged on November 14, 2022 with fraudulent conversion by detectives assigned to the fraud squad following allegations that he defrauded one of his clients of millions of dollars in a real estate deal.

The attorney handled a property sale for one of his clients for more than US$5 million.

It's alleged that he failed to hand over US$800,000 (JA$123,000,000) to the client following the sale.

A police report was filed and, following an investigation, McCurdy was arrested and charged.

He is to return to court on March 20, 2023.

-Andre Williams

