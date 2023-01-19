Thu | Jan 19, 2023

Corporate Hands | D&G Foundation supports St Monica’s Home

Published:Thursday | January 19, 2023 | 12:19 AM
Manager at the St Monica’s Home for St Catherine’s elderly, Hermine Bascoe, receives a donation of personal care items, food and beverages valued at $500,000 from the Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Foundation Accountant Dennis Beckford.
Contributed
