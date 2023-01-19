Corporate Hands | Discovery Bauxite sponsors school football uniforms

Members of the Gibraltar Primary School’s football team in Discovery Bauxite’s mining area in St Ann, proudly display their uniforms donated by the company for participation in the INSPORTS St Ann division of the all-island primary schools’ football competitions. Discovery Bauxite has also constructed a sports field for the school which will be opened in February and which will be a part of a network of similar fields constructed at schools and community centres across its mining area. The uniforms were presented by Kent Skyers (right), Discovery Bauxite’s public and community relations superintendent.