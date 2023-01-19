Corporate Hands | JN outfits lunchroom at St Elizabeth school

The JN Circle Santa Cruz presented tables and chairs to Bull Savannah Primary and Infant School in St Elizabeth, recently. The furniture will outfit an open air lunchroom which caters to some 40 students. Making the presentation to Collin Cameron (left), principal of the Bull Savannah Primary and Infant School are: Omar Robinson (centre), president of the JN Circle Junction; Olive Wright (third right), immediate past president, JN Circle Junction; Lorna Sinclair (second right), business relationship and sales manager, JN Bank; Errol Wright (right); Catrina Morgan (second left) and Jennifer Bent, JN Circle Junction members.