Corporate Hands | New Fortress Energy Foundation celebrates teachers

Teachers were excited about their surprise recognition as New Fortress Energy (NFE) Foundation’s Community Heroes for 2022. In the photo are (seated from left) Fayonnie Stewart-McFarlane, head of the business department at Anchovy High School; Georgia Bissoon, grade two teacher at Hayes Primary; Tonian Campbell, grade one teacher at Bogue Hill Primary; Patra Johnson, infant two teacher at Salt Savannah Primary & Infant; Angela McFarlane, Providence Heights Infant School and Kimone Dawkins, infant one senior teacher at Marlie Mount Primary. Standing in the back (from left) are Markodane Wright, religious education teacher and social studies senior teacher at Old Harbour High School; Dushaine Loraine, teacher of visual arts at Bustamante High School; Dr Michelle Pinnock, regional director, Ministry of Education and Youth; Councillor David Brown, MoBay West Division; Verona Carter, vice president, NFE; Oral Heaven, president, Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Charmaine Downer Thomas, grade two teacher and grade coordinator at Old Harbour Primary School.