Corporate Hands | School gets grant from Digicel Foundation

Principal of the Lewisburgh Primary and Infant School in St Mary, Paul Gobourne (seated left), along with Charmaine Daniels (right), chief executive officer of the Digicel Foundation, sign a document for a $2-million grant from the foundation at the Digicel corporate headquarters in downtown Kingston, recently. Witnessing are Marie Hall, project manager at the school, and founder of the Brighter Than Gold Foundation, who is also a past student at the school, and Miguel ‘Steppa’ Williams, social development consultant with the foundation.