Man killed at Manchester home while visiting from England

The Manchester police are currently probing the shooting death of a man who was visiting from England.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Brown, of Mike Town district, Manchester, and Waterford, England, addresses.

According to police reports, approximately 12:20 a.m. Thursday, Brown went to an unfinished section of his house in the community and was pounced upon by gunmen.

Brown sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

This brings to five the number of murders recorded in the parish since the start of the year.

-Tamara Bailey

