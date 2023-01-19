November 8 trial date set for British visitors accused of assaulting a policewoman

A November 8 trial date has been set for two British visitors who allegedly assaulted a policewoman after their phones went missing from a beach in Portmore.

Domique Harvey and Danni Allyene, both of London, England, have been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

They appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday.

It is alleged that about 1:00 p.m. on January 14, both women were visitors to the Fort Clarence Beach in St Catherine.

Upon arrival, they parked their car with an iPod and a laptop computer inside.

It was later revealed that the vehicle was broken into and the items stolen.

The women tracked the stolen items to Hellshire, to the policewoman's home.

After insisting that the items were there, a search warrant was secured and the house thoroughly searched.

However, the items were not found.

While citing their displeasure, the women allegedly assaulted the police sergeant, causing injury to her right eye and shoulder.

The search was then conducted at a phone repair shop, located about 50 metres away, and the items were retrieved.

A report was made and the accused were arrested and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

They were granted station bail in the sum of $50,000 each.

The women are represented by attorney-at-law Hadrian Christie.

The accused have reported the matter to the Inspectorate of Constabulary, which is conducting a probe.

-Rasbert Turner

