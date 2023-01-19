Police get TTMS handsets and mobile printers for ticketing system

The Ministry of National Security handed over 750 Traffic Ticket Management System (TTMS) handsets and 750 mobile handheld printers to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

This is the first instalment of devices towards nationwide implementation of the fully digitised ticketing system.

The ceremony was held today at the Office of the Commissioner of Police in St Andrew.

Smart android devices and portable printers are to be used to facilitate the electronic issuance of traffic tickets and allow for electronic recording of tickets.

This will enable police officers to reference driver and vehicle information, including ticket history, outstanding tickets, and warrants.

In his address, National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang said the TTMS replaces the yellow ticket book, which was inefficient and prone to errors.

“The system itself was riddled with challenges. The technology identified 21 points of failure in our ticketing system,” he said, noting that these include poor penmanship, which affected the legibility of tickets, data entry errors, late submission of tickets, among other things.

The initiative was piloted in Kingston and St Andrew between January 1 and March 31, 2022, with 70 devices and yielded a 90 per cent error reduction.

“This sends the signal that the pilot worked and worked well. We are now going to execute… . We are going to give enough police officers to take it islandwide, and we will continue to take it islandwide,” Dr Chang informed.

The TTMS is a centralised, web-based platform designed to improve traffic-ticket management from the point of issuance to either payment of the fines at tax offices or adjudication in court.

All traffic tickets issued with the devices will instantly be uploaded to a centralised database, which is accessible to the JCF, the traffic courts, and all other government agencies.

The minister noted that the Smart Check E-Ticketing System will be used along with the TTMS. The Smart Check system provides officers with the ability to issue a printed ticket on the spot with information of the offence, fine, court date, and other information.

The system also allows for officers to instantly check motorists if they are persons of interest or wanted, as well as information pertaining to fitness, registration, insurance, and other personal data.

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, said the initiative forms part of efforts to digitise policing activities, as well as to improve public order and traffic management.

“We are equipping our officers and modernising how we do business, not just in this area but in a number of other areas. The significant number of devices being added and with a lot of information at the fingertips of our officers [we will be able to] better keep people safe and keep all road users safe from harm,” he said.

