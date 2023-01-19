Shipping delays push back deadline for Port Royal Museum

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) has set a new timeline for the completion of the two-storey Port Royal Museum located next door to the cruise terminal. The museum was set to be completed last October. Kimberley Stiff, PAJ assistant vice-...

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) has set a new timeline for the completion of the two-storey Port Royal Museum located next door to the cruise terminal.

The museum was set to be completed last October.

Kimberley Stiff, PAJ assistant vice-president of marketing and communications, told The Gleaner that the museum is 85 per cent finished, with external works in progress.

“The museum continues to be delayed due to global logistics issues impacting the timely delivery of imported items and lack of adequate resources by the main contractor. Overall completion of the construction phase is anticipated by the start of the first quarter of financial year 2023-2024,” she said.

The Port Authority of Jamaica was unable to say when the museum would be open to the public.

“The opening of the museum is subject to the timelines of agreements with third-party interests that are partnering with the PAJ to operate, build out, and manage the displays and artefacts for the museum,” Stiff explained.

The Port Royal Museum is being constructed as part of the $1.8-billion development of the terminal.

The contract was awarded to ZDA Construction.

Phase One was completed for the terminal to welcome its first cruise ship, Marella Discovery 2, in January 2020.

Port Royal was destroyed by an earthquake on June 7, 1692. A large portion of the town sank into the sea and about two-fifths of the population died either in the earthquake or in the plagues that followed.

More than 2,500 artefacts that were retrieved from the sunken city will be in rotation in the museum.

The PAJ has begun promoting the historic location to cruise-shipping lines, akin to Pompeii in southern Italy.

Cruise lines have been targeting affluent and educated passengers who are seeking historical experiences.

Foreign museums have been generous in providing information and advice, and it is possible that loaned Spanish artefacts will be displayed at Port Royal Museum.

The museum promises to provide an immersive experience to visitors as it traces 500 years of Jamaica’s history.

Last June, PAJ President and CEO, Professor Gordon Shirley, told The Gleaner that the museum is an important element in the overall redevelopment of Port Royal.

He said the intention is to have a unique port by virtue of its rich archaeological history and mangrove environment.

“It’s going to be able to tell a rich story, and because we are a maritime organisation, you can anticipate that some of it is going to be maritime oriented, and we think that will be interesting not just for mariners, but the entire population,” Shirley had said.

