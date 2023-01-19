St Elizabeth man charged following shooting incident

The police have arrested and charged a St Elizabeth man following a shooting incident in Lovers Lane, New Town, St Elizabeth, on Sunday.

He is 37-year-old George Brown, otherwise called 'Zango', of Lovers Lane in the parish.

Brown is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, use of a prohibited weapon to commit an offence, shooting with intent and malicious destruction of property.

It has been reported that about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Brown allegedly opened gunfire at the occupants of a Nissan AD Wagon.

They all managed to escape injury.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A report was made and an investigation launched.

Brown was arrested less than 24-hours later and charged following an interview.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.