Taxi driver accused of murdering American missionaries to return to court on Monday

A taxi driver, who is accused of murdering two American missionaries in St Mary in 2016, was today remanded and is to return to the Home Circuit Court on Monday.

The 34-year-old defendant, Andre Thomas, was charged with the murders of 48-year-old Randy Hentzel and 53-year-old Harold Nichols.

A mention date was scheduled for today for his attorneys, Leroy Equiano and Althea Freeman, to agree on a date for trial, however, the matter was rescheduled due to the lawyers' absence.

Thomas was jointly charged with Dwight Henry, a St Mary farmer.

However, Henry recently pleaded guilty to two counts of murder under a plea deal and is to be sentenced on Friday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The two missionaries were found dead in Wentworth district in St Mary on April 30 and May 1, 2016.

They were reportedly last seen alive when they left Tower Isle, St Mary, on motorcycles about 8 a.m. on April 30, 2016.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.