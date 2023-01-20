Curfew imposed in sections of St Andrew South police division

A curfew has been imposed in sections of the St Andrew South police division.

The measure began at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 20 and will continue until 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 22.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

Coburn Gardens

North: Along Simon Taylor Road intersection with Trematon Avenue imaginary line to Flinch Crescent intersection to Canary Avenue.

East: Along Canary Avenue/Flinch Crescent to Hagley Park Road, in the vicinity of York Avenue, to the intersection of Hagley Park Road to Portia Simpson Square.

South: Along Portia Simpson Miller Square intersection with Spanish Town Road westerly to Simon Taylor Road.

West: Along Spanish Town Road, in the vicinity of Simon Taylor Road to Trematon Avenue.

Cuba area in Waterhouse

North: Along West Bayfarm Road from Henley Road to the intersection of West Bay Farm and Penwood Road.

East: Along Penwood Road from the intersection of West Bayfarm Road and Penwood Road to the intersection of Varma Road and Penwood Road.

South: Along Varma Road from the intersection of Varma Road and Penwood Road to the intersection of Henley Road and Varma Road.

West: Along Henley Road from the intersection of Henley Road and Varma Road to the intersection of West Bay Farm Road.

Delacree Lane and Payne Avenue communities

North: Along Waltham Park Road & Selassie Drive (Via Howard Avenue) from Mongoose Town & Delacree Lane to Oakland Road.

East: Along Oakland Road from Waltham Park Road & Selassie Drive (Via Howard Avenue) to Spanish Town Road.

South: Along Spanish Town Road from Oakland Road to Mongoose Town & Delacree Lane.

West: Along Mongoose Town & Delacree Lane from Spanish Town Road to Waltham Park Road & Selassie Drive (Via Howard Avenue).

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

