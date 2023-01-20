DJ Kentucky charged for allegedly raping a 12-y-o girl

Popular disc jockey DJ Kentucky was arrested by the St James police and charged with rape on Thursday.

DJ Kentucky, whose real name is Shawn Stewart, was charged in connection with an incident in which he is alleged to have raped a 12-year-old Anchovy High School student on August 18, last year.

The police say the student asked Stewart to assist her in buying a birthday gift for her mother and he told her to accompany him to his house for the money.

Upon reaching his home, it is alleged that Stewart held the child and forcefully had sex with her, after which he dropped her off at a location in Montego Bay.

The child told her parents about the incident and a report was made to the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A search was subsequently launched for the disc jockey, who works locally and overseas.

Stewart turned himself over to the Freeport police in the company of his attorney on Thursday and was questioned and subsequently charged.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.