Documents, other items seized at home of ex-SSL employee

Several documents and other materials were today seized at the St Andrew home of the former Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) employee at the centre of the multimillion-dollar fraud at the investment firm.

A multi-agency investigative team conducted the operation, which lasted for hours.

“So far, not much I can share about the search but I can tell you that they [investigators] have taken some documents that they believe could be of assistance to them,” head of the police's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, told reporters.

“Arrest and charge is based on evidence…We know [that with] an investigation like this, you want to make sure you have all the evidence that you need so they are not going to rush in any part of the process, they are going to ensure that everything is meticulously done,” noted Lindsay.

The former SSL employee is being accused of fleecing several customers in a $3-billion scam at the investment company.

Among the affected persons is sprint legend Usain Bolt.

