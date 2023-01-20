Farmer gets life for murder of American missionaries in St Mary

The St Mary farmer who confessed to murdering two American missionaries in St Mary in 2016 was today sentenced to life in prison when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court.

The 32-year-old killer, Dwight Henry, is to serve 28 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Henry, who was scheduled to go on trial on January 9, recently pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and was sentenced today by Justice Leighton Pusey during an in-camera hearing.

Henry was arrested and jointly charged with 34-year-old taxi driver Andre Thomas for the murders of 48-year-old Randy Hentzel and 53-year-old Harold Nichols.

Thomas, however, who is in custody, is maintaining his innocence and is to return to court on Monday for a trial date to be fixed for the matter.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The two missionaries were found dead in Wentworth district in St Mary on April 30 and May 1, 2016.

They were reportedly last seen alive when they left Tower Isle, St Mary on motorcycles about 8 a.m. on April 30, 2016.

Attorneys-at-law Kerry-Ann Duhaney and Diane Jobson represented Henry while Althea Freeman and Leroy Equiano are representing Thomas.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.