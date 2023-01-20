Man seen on video kicking woman held

The man who was seen in a video kicking a woman while she laid helplessly on the ground is now in police custody.

He is Jovany Stephenson, a labourer of a St Andrew address. He was held on Charles Street in the Kingston Central police division on Friday.

Head of the St Andrew Central Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, confirmed the news.

"He is on his way from there to us now, so certainly we will start a process around him," Nesbeth said.

On Wednesday, Stephenson was recorded assaulting a woman with whom he reportedly shares a child.

In the 18-second video clip, he repeatedly kicks the woman while hurling a slew of curse words in her direction.

He later fled the scene.

- Roxroy McLean

