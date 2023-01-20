Man shot and killed in Georges Plain, Westmoreland

A 51-year-old landscaper was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his community of Georges Plain in Westmoreland on Thursday afternoon.

He has been identified as Marvil Ellison, otherwise called 'Junior', of Jane Mark district, also in Georges Plain.

The police report that about 9:30 p.m. residents reported hearing gunshots and called them.

On the arrival of the lawmen, Ellison was found in blood suffering from gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for a post-mortem examination.

