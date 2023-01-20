Millions stolen in break-in at Hi-Lo supermarket

The Freeport police in St James, are probing a robbery that took place on Friday morning at the Hi-Lo supermarket located at the Fairview Shopping Centre in Bogue, Montego Bay.

Investigators at the scene said preliminary checks revealed that cash and goods amounting to several million dollars were stolen from the supermarket.

Don Wehby, Group Chief Executive Officer of GraceKennedy Limited, the parent company of Hi-Lo Food Stores, described the development as "upsetting".

"I just opened our new Hi-Lo Negril last night….investing $400m and this...not good at all," he said.

It is reported that the thieves gained access to the supermarket by cutting a hole in a wall at the rear of the building.

They then entered the office area, where they cut open the safe and stole a large amount of cash. They also stole goods from the store.

A Western Union outlet located inside the supermarket was also robbed.

Investigators say they will not be able to say the exact value of the stolen items until the operators of the businesses have completed their checks.

- Hopeton Bucknor

