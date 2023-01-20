NCB wealth advisor charged with fraud remanded

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) wealth advisor implicated in the $21 million fraud at the bank was on Friday remanded for the continuation of her bail hearing on February 2.

The accused, Khadene Thomas, 35, who was employed at the bank's St Ann's Bay branch was on Monday charged with larceny, uttering forged documents, forgery and breaches of the Cybercrimes Act.

Attorney-at-law Matthew Hyatt, who is representing the accused along with his senior Bert Samuels, initiated a bail application on Friday in the St Ann Parish Court.

However, the matter was set for continuation after the prosecution objected to bail.

The prosecution disclosed that there are more complainants in the matter and the figure defrauded is expected to rise.

Thomas is charged in relation to US$143,000.

The transfer of at least $5 million from a customer's account reportedly sparked an investigation that led to Thomas' arrest.

- Tanesha Mundle

