Police seek public's help to find man seen beating woman in video

The police are seeking the public's assistance to locate the man who was seen in a video physically assaulting a woman in the vicinity of the courthouse in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew.

In the video, which has since gone viral on social media, the man is seen stomping on a woman and yelling expletives, while she lies on the ground crying.

He lands a final blow to the woman's head before walking off.

According to the head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay, the man is the woman's estranged spouse and she had taken him to court for physical assault.

“He was before the courts for an assault matter with the same female and he assaulted her again. This time it was severe, she had to seek medical attention," she said

"So he is now wanted in connection with that plus the matter that he was before the court for, which was not yet completed.” Lindsay further told The Gleaner.

The police are unable to confirm the man's name at this time.

-Sashana Small

