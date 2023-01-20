Rebel Salute attendees warned to expect traffic delays

The police are advising members of the public who will be attending Rebel Salute in Plantation Cove, St Ann to expect delays due to traffic in the area.

The popular event is being held on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 20.

The police say they have implemented a traffic management plan to ease the expected congestion.

Motorists are also advised to use alternate routes where possible and obey the directives of the police on location.

