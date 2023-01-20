Residents at apartment complex distance themselves from alleged SSL fraudster

Residents of the upper St Andrew apartment complex which was today raided as part of the investigation into the multibillion-dollar fraud at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) are dispelling claims that the alleged fraudster in the case is the owner of the property.

The disgruntled residents said they were forced to come forward as they are concerned about their safety arising from the rumours circulating in the public domain.

Kemar Robinson, attorney-at-law representing the strata, told The Gleaner that the ex-SSL employee at the centre of the probe has no ownership rights at the complex.

“There are allegations in the media, especially in social media, that she is the owner of the complex and we wish to say categorically that she is not the owner. In fact, she is not even the owner of any apartment there, she is a tenant. To the best of our knowledge, she leases an apartment there. She does not own the complex of that we are certain,” Robinson said.

"The owners and the residents there are concerned about their safety because it is been said that this person fleeced numerous persons of their funds and person may try to go after whatever they think her assets are and that can lead to some amount of danger for the actual owners and residents there," he added.

A multi-agency investigative team today descended on the home of the former SSL wealth advisor and seized several documents and other materials.

It was indicated that the material will be analysed as part of the probe.

- Tanesha Mundle

