RJRGLEANER Group dominates PAJ Awards nominations

The RJRGLEANER Group has dominated the nominations for the 2022 Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) National Journalism Awards, with at least one nomination in all 23 categories.

The nominees were announced during a virtual show this afternoon by PAJ director Archibald Gordon and Michelle Wilson-Reynolds, former first vice president of the PAJ.

Here are the nominees:

Carl Wint Award for Best Feature Story (Print)

* Kimone Francis

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* Christopher Serju

Carl Wint Award for Best Feature Story (Electronic)

* Giovanni Dennis and Jelani Campbell

* Camille Williams

Junior Dowie Award for Sports Photography

* Gladstone Taylor

Aston Rhoden Award for News Photography

* Rudolph Brown

* Ashley Anguin

Errol Harvey Award for Human Interest Photography

* Ashley Anguin

* Kenyon Hermans

* Nicholas Nunes

Morris Cargill Award for Opinion Journalism

* David Salmon

Ken Dawson Award for Videography

* Glenford Campbell

Best Television Feature/Documentary

* Vashan Brown, Glenford Campbell and Jelani Campbell

Best Radio Feature/Documentary

* Giovanni Dennis

Best Breaking News Coverage Award

* Janet Silvera

* Clinton McGregor, Giovanni Dennis, Dionne Jackson Miller, Milton Walker, Shernett Johnson and Janella Precius

Excellence in reporting on the environment

* Janet Silvera

* Jerome Foster

* Giovanni Dennis, Ivan Shaw and Uton West

Excellence in reporting on children's rights

* Andre Williams

* Giovanni Dennis and Uton West

* Janella Precius, Glenford Campbell and Uton West

Excellence in reporting on health and wellness

* Kimone Francis

* Jovan Johnson

* Giovanni Dennis, Ivan Shaw, Jeovani Heslop and Richard Brown

Excellence in reporting on technology

* Kimone Francis

* Andre Williams

* Kelesha Williams, Uton West and Milton Reid

Excellence in reporting on agriculture

* Vashan Brown, Glenford Campbell and Jelani Campbell

* Kimone Francis

* Christopher Serju

* Jamaila Maitland

Carlton Alexander Award for Business Journalism

* Kimone Francis

* Andre Williams

Hugh Crosskill/Raymond Sharpe Award for Sports (Print)

* Robert Bailey

* Simone Morgan-Lindo

* Andre Williams

Hugh Crosskill/Raymond Sharpe Award for Sports (Electronic)

* Jerome Foster

* Karen Madden

Hector Bernard/Theodore Sealy Award for News Journalism (Print)

Ashley Anguin

Jovan Johnson

Janet Silvera

Hector Bernard/Theodore Sealy Award for News Journalism (Electronic)

* La Tonia-Jonelle Hall, Kenyon Hermans and Andre Williams

* Vashan Brown

* Kelesha Williams

* Giovanni Dennis

Young Journalist of the Year

* Ashley Anguin

President's Award for Investigative Journalism

* Jovan Johnson

* La Tonia-Jonelle Hall

* Vashan Brown, Glenford Campbell and Jelani Campbell

* Giovanni Dennis, Ivan Shaw and Uton West

Journalist of the Year

* Jovan Johnson

* Giovanni Dennis

* Jamaila Maitland

* Denise Walters

* Kelesha Williams

The PAJ will observe National Journalism Week beginning on January 29 and the week's activities will culminate with the PAJ awards show on February 4 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the awards show, which will be held at the Courtleigh Auditorium, may be purchased at the PAJ's office or from any executive member at a cost of $3,000.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.