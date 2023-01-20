RJRGLEANER Group dominates PAJ Awards nominations
The RJRGLEANER Group has dominated the nominations for the 2022 Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) National Journalism Awards, with at least one nomination in all 23 categories.
The nominees were announced during a virtual show this afternoon by PAJ director Archibald Gordon and Michelle Wilson-Reynolds, former first vice president of the PAJ.
Here are the nominees:
Carl Wint Award for Best Feature Story (Print)
* Kimone Francis
* Christopher Serju
Carl Wint Award for Best Feature Story (Electronic)
* Giovanni Dennis and Jelani Campbell
* Camille Williams
Junior Dowie Award for Sports Photography
* Gladstone Taylor
Aston Rhoden Award for News Photography
* Rudolph Brown
* Ashley Anguin
Errol Harvey Award for Human Interest Photography
* Ashley Anguin
* Kenyon Hermans
* Nicholas Nunes
Morris Cargill Award for Opinion Journalism
* David Salmon
Ken Dawson Award for Videography
* Glenford Campbell
Best Television Feature/Documentary
* Vashan Brown, Glenford Campbell and Jelani Campbell
Best Radio Feature/Documentary
* Giovanni Dennis
Best Breaking News Coverage Award
* Janet Silvera
* Clinton McGregor, Giovanni Dennis, Dionne Jackson Miller, Milton Walker, Shernett Johnson and Janella Precius
Excellence in reporting on the environment
* Janet Silvera
* Jerome Foster
* Giovanni Dennis, Ivan Shaw and Uton West
Excellence in reporting on children's rights
* Andre Williams
* Giovanni Dennis and Uton West
* Janella Precius, Glenford Campbell and Uton West
Excellence in reporting on health and wellness
* Kimone Francis
* Jovan Johnson
* Giovanni Dennis, Ivan Shaw, Jeovani Heslop and Richard Brown
Excellence in reporting on technology
* Kimone Francis
* Andre Williams
* Kelesha Williams, Uton West and Milton Reid
Excellence in reporting on agriculture
* Vashan Brown, Glenford Campbell and Jelani Campbell
* Kimone Francis
* Christopher Serju
* Jamaila Maitland
Carlton Alexander Award for Business Journalism
* Kimone Francis
* Andre Williams
Hugh Crosskill/Raymond Sharpe Award for Sports (Print)
* Robert Bailey
* Simone Morgan-Lindo
* Andre Williams
Hugh Crosskill/Raymond Sharpe Award for Sports (Electronic)
* Jerome Foster
* Karen Madden
Hector Bernard/Theodore Sealy Award for News Journalism (Print)
Ashley Anguin
Jovan Johnson
Janet Silvera
Hector Bernard/Theodore Sealy Award for News Journalism (Electronic)
* La Tonia-Jonelle Hall, Kenyon Hermans and Andre Williams
* Vashan Brown
* Kelesha Williams
* Giovanni Dennis
Young Journalist of the Year
* Ashley Anguin
President's Award for Investigative Journalism
* Jovan Johnson
* La Tonia-Jonelle Hall
* Vashan Brown, Glenford Campbell and Jelani Campbell
* Giovanni Dennis, Ivan Shaw and Uton West
Journalist of the Year
* Jovan Johnson
* Giovanni Dennis
* Jamaila Maitland
* Denise Walters
* Kelesha Williams
The PAJ will observe National Journalism Week beginning on January 29 and the week's activities will culminate with the PAJ awards show on February 4 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the awards show, which will be held at the Courtleigh Auditorium, may be purchased at the PAJ's office or from any executive member at a cost of $3,000.
