St James preschool closed by MOE amid child abuse probe

Minister of Education Fayval Williams has ordered the immediate closure of New Discoveries Daycare and Preschool in St James amid a probe in relation to child abuse.

The order was given based on a report submitted to the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) on Thursday, January 19.

In a media release this afternoon, the commission said the evidence accompanying the report was later submitted between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the same day.

It said that an investigation was done today after which the findings were shared with Williams.

The ECC said that a report has been submitted to the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), which commenced an investigation today.

The commission said the children of the institution will be relocated to other early childhood institutions and a virtual meeting has been scheduled to discuss the matter further with all parents.

Collaborative counselling sessions will be provided by the ECC and the CPFSA.

