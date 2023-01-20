Toll-free helpline set up for survivors of gender-based violence

A helpline for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) has been established at the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA)which will serve as a first point of contact for individuals affected by GBV. The toll-free line, 1-888-NO-ABUSE, is partly facilitated by Flow in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Ministry of Entertainment, Culture and Gender.

Over the past weeks, the BGA has been testing the toll-free line and says it is now ready to accept and support persons in need 24/7. Callers will be greeted by trained social workers who can provide helpful resources based on the individual needs.

The BGA averages about 500 calls per month and says that number could increase to 1,000 calls per month with the dedicated toll-free line now available. The BGA caters to persons who have experienced psychological, physical, domestic, financial and sexual abuse and also provides psychosocial support to promote mental health.

Kristal Barton-Ingram, GBV helpline supervisor at the BGA, says the new toll-free line makes the BGA more accessible and better empowers the bureau to execute its functions.

“The toll-free line is a very valuable service that will help the Bureau of Gender Affairs to better meet the needs of abused individuals. As you can imagine, when someone is in such a crisis and does not have the resources to get the help they need, it makes their situation that much worse. Therefore, this toll-free line is critical to supporting our survivors and restoring hope,” said Barton-Ingram.

“I encourage every individual who needs support to call us at 1-888-NO-ABUSE where trained social workers are standing by to help them navigate their challenges.”

She added that the BGA may still be reached through regular channels such as social media and the office line, but that the toll-free line is ideal as persons will connect directly to a social worker and it comes at no cost.

On average, one of four women suffer from GBV. There are no statistics available for men, but the BGA noted that it also has a help desk to support abused men.

Director of Communications at Flow, Kayon Mitchell, added: “Having access to the right communication in times of need is an invaluable resource and we are proud that the Flow network will assist survivors of GBV to find the help they need. At Flow, we promote a GBV policy that has zero tolerance for any type of violence or aggression. This reflects our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion, not only in the workplace, but in our society.”