Update | Man seen on video kicking woman pleads guilty to assault

The man who was seen in a video kicking a woman while she laid helplessly on the ground in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew has pleaded guilty to assault.

Jovan Stephenson appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this afternoon after being charged.

Stephenson was remanded for sentencing on March 30.

The 32-year-old graphic artist was ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution.

On Wednesday, Stephenson was recorded assaulting the woman with whom he reportedly shares a child.

In the 18-second video clip, he repeatedly kicks the woman while hurling a slew of curse words in her direction.

He later fled the scene.

Following operations by the police, he was arrested today.

Meanwhile, Stephenson is also before the court in relation to another case of assault in connection with the woman.

That case is set to again be before the court on January 24.

- Roxroy McLean

