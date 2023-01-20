Woman found dead in Norwood with head bashed in

A woman, whose identity has not yet been released by the police, was discovered with her head bashed in, at Hendon in Norwood, St James, on Friday morning.

The Montego Hills police say about 8 a.m., residents in a section of the community called Gulf stumbled upon the body and summoned the police.

On arrival of the lawmen, the woman was discovered lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

A total of seven persons have been murdered in the parish of St James since the start of the year.

- Hopeton Bucknor

