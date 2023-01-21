Curfews imposed in three Manchester crime hotspots

The Manchester police have imposed curfews in the communities of Land Settlement, Comfort and Broadleaf, ahead of the funeral of a man they say was a violence producer in the parish.

The curfew, which came into effect on Friday at 6 p.m., will remain in place until 8 a.m. Monday.

Deputy superintendent in charge of operations, Colin Johnson, said apart from the areas recording a murder, gang feuds and several robberies, there is now heightened tension for possible reprisal killings ahead of Saturday's funeral.

"The violence producer, Marlon Irving, also called 'Muta', who was killed on December 6, will be buried today...There is high tension not just for that murder last year, but a murder this year," he explained.

Johnson said only persons with proper identification and proof of their need to be on the road during curfew hours will be allowed to do so by the ground commander.

"The crowd at today's funeral will be curtailed. Shops will be allowed to open until 6 p.m. today, but no large gatherings will be allowed."

He said there will be heavy patrol by members of the police and military in all the communities.

-Tamara Bailey

