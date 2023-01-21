Ex-policeman killed in St Thomas

A former policeman, Andrew Thomas, was killed in an attack in Seaforth, St Thomas, on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred some time after 7:30 p.m., the Seaforth police have confirmed.

No details of the circumstances surrounding the murder were immediately available.

