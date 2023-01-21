GoodHeart| Kimone Perrier feeding the hungry

For over five years, Kimone Perrier, an educator from the parish of Clarendon has been giving back to her community. The 34-year-old believes that there is a place for everyone in this world regardless of their socio-economic background, and therefore no one should be treated differently because of their standing in society.

As a young girl, Perrier made the commitment that once she started her career and was in a position to assist others, she would do her best to provide for them. In 2018, she started a feeding programme in which she distributed food to mostly less-fortunate and mentally ill people in the parish on Boxing Day.

“My story is different from others as I have never experienced going through life without two of the basic needs, food and clothing. However, I am a compassionate being. In December of 2008 whilst perusing tertiary studies, I was reflecting on what my first Christmas would be like without my grandmother who was a mother to me. I could remember her placing emphasis on having a joyful and holistic Christmas with all the festivities,” Perrier said.

“She taught me the true meaning of Christmas, which is not only to accept things, but to also give or share with others. Seeing persons who are less fortunate especially not having basic necessities like food melts my heart. After all, food is the staff of life. Subsequently, I made a promise to myself that I would give back to the less-fortunate and mentally when I become gainfully employed,” she added.

The feeding programme was first launched in 2018, and with the aid of several friends and relatives, she received blankets and clothing which were distributed to persons living at the infirmary and on the streets. During that same year, she was able to prepare and distribute meals, as well, with the assistance of her friends who came on board.

“In 2019, a clothing drive was not done, however, we were able to prepare and distribute 15 meals to the mentally ill and less-fortunate in my community. Due to the lock down of the country caused by COVID-19, the feeding programme was postponed in the year 2020. However, after COVID-19 measures were semi-lifted, approximately 29 individuals benefited from the programme in December 2021,” Perrier said.

In April 2022, the feeding programme was extended to include the Easter season. With the kind assistance of her neighbour, 24 individuals received items, including bun and cheese, bottled water and juice.

“Little is much when God is in it. The programme is funded through my personal savings. It is just a start, but we have been able to assist a number of persons throughout the years. I would encourage people to give back to their community by assisting others in areas of dire need even on a small scale. It will go a far way in improving the lives of persons within our communities,” Perrier said.

Last Christmas, the numbers of people who benefited from the programme increased, and over 30 individuals from her community and adjoining communities received assistance, and for Perrier, there is even more to come.

“I saw that they appreciated the meals and even told us where we could find others in need. I found that that simple action was the most empathetic gesture one could render to another. They were looking out for each other,” she added.

