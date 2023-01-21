GoodHeart | New Wave donates $650,000 to Alpha School of Music

Celebrity Closet, the annual thrift-shopping experience hosted by cultural event and digital platform, New Wave, donated $650,000 to this year’s beneficiary, Alpha School of Music.

The fifth staging of the event was held last year on December 10 and saw loyal patrons and supporters give back through thrift purchases. Recently, the funds were officially handed over to the institution, giving them a means to start the year off on an even better foot.

Lindsey Lodenquai, event conceptualiser and New Wave director, shared that she was excited to be able to top their previous Celebrity Closet donation. “This year, we aimed to not only create an even more exciting experience for our patrons, but most importantly to be able to top our previous stagings when it came to impact. From our 2021 staging we were able to donate $400,000 to The Angelic Ladies Society, a group that focuses on the wholistic care, development and empowerment of young women in Jamaica’s state facilities. This year we wanted to top that and we did. Being able to make this donation to The Alpha School of Music means the world to us, to be able to support a cause that aligns so closely with our core values is such a fulfilling achievement for us as a team, and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without the unwavering support of our sponsors, our partners and our New Wave family,” said Lodenquai.

The Alpha School of Music is an institution with history dating back to 1880. Over the past century, the institution has always pioneered the empowerment and uplifting of students’ creativity through education, while embracing, nurturing and celebrating the application of that creativity as a means of both personal and professional growth and development. They have also placed a particular emphasis on music, the lifeblood and heartbeat of Jamaica which aligns perfectly with what New Wave is and stands for.

“A synergy between New Wave, a group of young creatives at the forefront of new music and culture in Jamaica, and Alpha, which is focused on developing young talent, is really a blessing. We are eternally grateful for this donation, and furthermore for the relationship we are building with New Wave with the goal of creating additional opportunities for our students to flex their creative muscles and really learn about applying their skills to get involved in and leave an impact on Jamaica’s cultural and creative industries,” shared Gay Magnus, bandmaster of the Alpha School of Music.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

As part of its commitment to providing access to real world experience, the funds will be put towards a series of studio recording experiences for the Alpha School of Music first and second year band ensembles which will culminate in a music release. The recording experience is the first step and will expose young musicians interested in a music career to the commercial recording process, studio techniques and the unique practical skills required for a band to operate in a studio environment.

Industry platform New Wave continues to grow, supporting upcoming talent in all areas of the creative and cultural spheres, creating diverse opportunities for their talents and works to be experienced and celebrated. “It was such a joy to be able to start the new year off by giving back to our creative and cultural community. With a new year comes new energy, new enthusiasm and new ideas for the new wave of exciting things coming from the New Wave team. We want to continue to grow and find new and impactful ways to engage and grow with your community, while sticking to and being guided by our core values always. Here’s to 2023!,” shared Travis-John Bailey, director of New Wave parent company, Very Culture.