Police pursuit of robber nets gun, ammunition and stolen cellular phones

Quick action by the police on Friday led to the recovery of a gun, ammunition and stolen cellular phones after they pursued a robbery suspect to Munster Road in Kingston 3.

However, the suspect escaped.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says about 2:45 p.m., police personnel in Area Four responded to a robbery in Cross Roads.

Police assigned to Kingston Central pursued a man on the motorcycle suspected of committing the crime. They were joined by teams from Kingston East and the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch Quick Response.

The CCU says the suspect abandoned the motorcycle at the intersection of Mountain View Avenue and Deanery Drive and escaped in the area.

Intelligence reportedly led the officers to a premises on Munster Road, where a Browning pistol with a magazine containing cartridges was seized.

A knapsack containing two Samsung cellular phones was also found.

The CCU says the team continues to follow leads in order to apprehend the suspected robber.

Persons who may have been victims are being asked to visit the Elletson Road Police Station to identify their property.

“Persons who may have information about this or similar crimes in the area are encouraged to share this information with the police”, said Superintendent Tomielee Chambers, Kingston East Commanding Officer.

