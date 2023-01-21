St James bus driver charged with rape

A St James bus operator has been charged following his alleged rape of a 15-year-old passenger on Richmond Hill Road, in the parish, on October 16.

He is 52-year-old Herman Atkinson of Richmond Hill Road.

The teenager reportedly boarded a bus being operated by Atkinson, but later became the only passenger in the vehicle after others arrived at their destinations.

Atkinson allegedly sped past her stop and went to a house on Richmond Hill Road, where he lifted her from the vehicle, took her inside and sexually assaulted her.

He then reportedly transported her half way home, telling her to walk the rest of the journey.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Atkinson was arrested on January 12 and later interviewed and charged.

