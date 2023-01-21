Three guns seized in St James, two men arrested

A joint police/military operation in Maroon Town, St James, on Saturday, has resulted in the seizure of two firearms.

Two men were taken into custody.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says the team, supported by the Caribbean Search Centre, conducted targeted operations at two separate premises.

It says two Browning pistols were found concealed in motor vehicles.

The identities of the men in custody are being withheld pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, a third firearm was seized in the ongoing operation in St James.

The police have not yet released the details surrounding that seizure.

